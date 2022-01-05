Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Centene by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,520,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,388,000 after purchasing an additional 165,333 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of Centene by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 34,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $591,533.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,719 shares of company stock worth $9,653,442 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNC opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average is $70.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.95.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

