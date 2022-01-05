Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Workday by 23.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Workday by 31.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Workday by 58.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $664,151.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $29,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 437,868 shares of company stock valued at $118,104,482. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $253.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.60 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.50. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,812.09, a P/E/G ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.11.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

