Cozad Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434,002 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,043.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,980,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,687 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,656,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,682,000 after buying an additional 1,646,632 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,998,000 after buying an additional 1,326,754 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV opened at $80.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.64 and a 12 month high of $82.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.