Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New $463,000 Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,641 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

eBay stock opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.06 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $25,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,481. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

