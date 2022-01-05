Mission Wealth Management LP Has $430,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,854 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $294.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.62 and a 200-day moving average of $268.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $230.15 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.88.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

