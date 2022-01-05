Mission Wealth Management LP Has $430,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 467.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 297,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $79,083,000 after purchasing an additional 147,564 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $294.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.62 and a 200-day moving average of $268.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $230.15 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.88.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

