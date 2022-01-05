Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DTCWY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS DTCWY opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $32.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.19.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

