Short Interest in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) Drops By 62.7%

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the November 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,943,000. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,169,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 132,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 46,450 shares during the last quarter.

PLMIU stock remained flat at $$9.78 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

