Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EIFZF shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities started coverage on Exchange Income in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of EIFZF opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average of $33.80. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

