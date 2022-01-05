Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 950 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,846 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4,559.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 493,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,795,000 after acquiring an additional 483,395 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,946,000. Amundi bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,197,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,061,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BR stock opened at $180.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.44. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.91 and a 52 week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $12,345,919.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $2,161,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,480 shares of company stock worth $24,082,799 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

