Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $96.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.15. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

