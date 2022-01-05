iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Position Increased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,578,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,511,000 after buying an additional 434,490 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,201,000 after buying an additional 14,060,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,906,000 after buying an additional 1,204,967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,627,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,045,000 after buying an additional 302,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,558,000 after acquiring an additional 749,776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $108.25 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

