Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WM opened at $164.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.47. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

