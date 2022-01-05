Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 109,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,392,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 99,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 41,486 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 63,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

NYSE:WM opened at $164.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.47. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.