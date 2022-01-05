Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 411 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3,751.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 101,518 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 145,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.89. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.34 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $195.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

