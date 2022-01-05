Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading Down 4.2%

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE)’s share price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12. 122,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 188,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.25 million and a P/E ratio of -4.78.

About Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. Its flagship property is SlÃ¤ttberg project located in southern Sweden.

