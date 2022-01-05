Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.22

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rubertis Francesco De bought 60,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $761,036.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $282,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 238,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,263.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,251,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,887,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

