Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Trading Down 5.7%

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.13 and last traded at $20.13. Approximately 47 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 45,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

ICVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Icosavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Icosavax in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Icosavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Icosavax Inc will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVX. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter worth about $171,011,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter worth about $56,888,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter worth about $54,824,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter worth about $46,675,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter worth about $35,249,000. 30.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

