GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 13,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 167,306 shares.The stock last traded at $8.51 and had previously closed at $8.33.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $865.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.73.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.77%.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.