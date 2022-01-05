GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 13,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 167,306 shares.The stock last traded at $8.51 and had previously closed at $8.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $865.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 195.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.