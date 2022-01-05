Mission Wealth Management LP Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Waters were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $356.41 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $248.36 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $350.16 and a 200-day moving average of $369.11.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

