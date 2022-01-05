Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,142 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 75,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 20,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 651.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 36,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 31,809 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 428,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BK. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of BK stock opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

