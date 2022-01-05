The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,701,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 907.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.64.

NYSE:TRV opened at $159.00 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.12 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.22.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

