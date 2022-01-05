Mission Wealth Management LP Has $808,000 Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,704.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,295,000 after buying an additional 665,185 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,256,000 after buying an additional 192,936 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth $15,322,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth $13,736,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 208.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after buying an additional 113,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $120.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.80. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

