O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $323,000 Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after purchasing an additional 380,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spire by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,987,000 after purchasing an additional 244,087 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Spire by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,761,000 after purchasing an additional 233,257 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Spire by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 705,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,176,000 after purchasing an additional 177,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 656,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,189,000 after purchasing an additional 143,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR stock opened at $65.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.33. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.89 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 55.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spire from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.44.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

