O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 63.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 36.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,525,000 after buying an additional 224,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 67.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after buying an additional 48,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,251,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,979 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,821,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,498,000 after purchasing an additional 29,842 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGE Energy stock opened at $80.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.45. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.64.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $145.87 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGEE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

