O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 808 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 33.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Spire by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 21.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 37.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire stock opened at $65.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.06. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.89 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 55.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spire from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.44.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

