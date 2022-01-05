Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Sells $7,151,537.25 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,889.51, for a total transaction of $7,151,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,888.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,929.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,808.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 32.7% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.