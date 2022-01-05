Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Trading Up 5.1%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) shares were up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.61. Approximately 56,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,526,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,991 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 850,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 651,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 151,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Range Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 541,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

