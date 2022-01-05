Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.22. 16,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,208,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

TALO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $907.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $290.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $28,206,337.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $62,225,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,109,868 shares of company stock valued at $91,787,376 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Talos Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Talos Energy by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

