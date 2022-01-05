$593.60 Million in Sales Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will report $593.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $582.39 million and the highest is $610.20 million. Cinemark reported sales of $98.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 504.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNK shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.58.

Shares of CNK stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $17.19. 43,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Cinemark has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,393 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cinemark by 1,283.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,996 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at about $28,815,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 67.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,665 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 24.8% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,029,000 after buying an additional 765,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

