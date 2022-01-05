Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLTTF shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

SLTTF traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

