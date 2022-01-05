Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TPDKY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Topdanmark A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS TPDKY remained flat at $$5.59 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. Topdanmark A/S has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $5.59.

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Personal & Small Medium Enterprise (SME) segments. The Personal segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SME and agricultural businesses.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Topdanmark A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topdanmark A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.