O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter valued at $6,677,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter valued at $511,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Acushnet by 15.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Acushnet in the third quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 7.7% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOLF. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens raised their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

NYSE GOLF opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.75. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.85%.

In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

