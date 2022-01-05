O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Polaris by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 7.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.1% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PII has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,967 shares of company stock worth $4,403,421 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Polaris stock opened at $113.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.78. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.60 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

