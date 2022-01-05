AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.78 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will announce sales of $74.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.87 million and the lowest is $74.70 million. AMERISAFE reported sales of $82.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year sales of $302.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $302.70 million to $302.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $295.74 million, with estimates ranging from $291.00 million to $300.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AMSF. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 661.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 121.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in AMERISAFE by 35.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.36. 202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,382. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.61. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

