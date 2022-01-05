AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.78 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will announce sales of $74.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.87 million and the lowest is $74.70 million. AMERISAFE reported sales of $82.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year sales of $302.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $302.70 million to $302.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $295.74 million, with estimates ranging from $291.00 million to $300.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMERISAFE.
AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 661.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 121.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in AMERISAFE by 35.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AMERISAFE stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.36. 202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,382. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.61. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.34.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.
About AMERISAFE
AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.
