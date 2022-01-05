Zacks: Brokerages Expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will announce $35.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.11 million and the highest is $43.90 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $24.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $133.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.49 million to $143.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $177.58 million, with estimates ranging from $146.45 million to $202.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on RWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Shares of NYSE:RWT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.32. 18,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,308. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

