$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to post sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $4.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.10. The company had a trading volume of 47,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average of $32.42. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 118.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,385,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after purchasing an additional 751,804 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 371.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 231,454 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,002 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 400.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 522,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,137,000 after acquiring an additional 418,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth about $9,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

