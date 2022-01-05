Short Interest in Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Expands By 71.4%

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMSMY remained flat at $$11.68 on Wednesday. Sims has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMSMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sims from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sims in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

