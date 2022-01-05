Short Interest in Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Increases By 100.0%

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SONVY traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,905. Sonova has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $87.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.79.

Several analysts have weighed in on SONVY shares. Oddo Bhf raised Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

