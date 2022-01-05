Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the November 30th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Santos stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,975. Santos has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $6.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Santos in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

