Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $17.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

