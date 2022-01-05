Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by 11.5% over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.54. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $26.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

