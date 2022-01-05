Short Interest in Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Expands By 61.8%

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the November 30th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 660,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Ayr Wellness stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93. Ayr Wellness has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $37.50.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

AYRWF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $22.60 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

