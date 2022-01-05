Cardstack Price Hits $0.0084 on Major Exchanges (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Cardstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Cardstack has a total market capitalization of $19.72 million and $346,081.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardstack has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardstack alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00057050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cardstack Profile

Cardstack (CARD) is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com . Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Cardstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CARDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cardstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.