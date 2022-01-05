Cryptaur Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $15,248.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00057050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cryptaur Coin Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

