Arion (ARION) Achieves Market Cap of $56,226.83

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Arion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a market cap of $56,226.83 and $9.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arion has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00063226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00072605 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,758.83 or 0.08172650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00078903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,148.42 or 1.00338345 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,281,419 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARIONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.