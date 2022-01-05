Pigeoncoin One Day Volume Hits $21,389.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $675,682.05 and $21,389.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00010931 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

