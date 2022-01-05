Step Finance (STEP) Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Step Finance has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Step Finance has a market cap of $1.21 million and $4.01 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00063226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00072605 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,758.83 or 0.08172650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00078903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,148.42 or 1.00338345 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

