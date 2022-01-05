Beyond Finance (BYN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.09 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 28.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 68.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00063226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00072605 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,758.83 or 0.08172650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00078903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,148.42 or 1.00338345 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007593 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

