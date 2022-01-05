Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 23.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Appian in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Appian in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Appian by 187.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on APPN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.57.

In related news, Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $26,476.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $490,342.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619 over the last ninety days. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $65.94 on Wednesday. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day moving average is $98.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.29 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

